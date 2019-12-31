SIndh government revokes ban on pillion riding in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday revoked its earlier notification of imposing a ban on pillion riding in Karachi.

The change came barely 11 hours after the ban had gone into effect.

“The ban on pillion riding has been taken back on the orders of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah,” Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said.

“Citizens should celebrate the new year with responsibility,” Shallwani said.

However, Commissioner Shallwani added that a ban on display of weapons, use of firearms and one-wheeling will remain in place.

A day earlier, the Sindh Home Department had issued a notification imposing Section 144 in the metropolis from Monday midnight to curb raucous festivities on New Year's Eve.

Section 144 was to remain in effect till January 1.

The notification had stated that youngsters cause trouble to citizens and create traffic jams in the city on the occasion of New Year. "Youngsters from different parts of the city in cars, riding motorcycles without silencers, throng to Sea View, which creates traffic jam and inconvenience to the residents of the area," it said.

The government had also banned the display of weapons, aerial firing, and the use of firearms on the occasion of the new year.