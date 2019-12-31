Senior journalists' committee formed to promote independence of media, freedom of expression

Islamabad: A 16-member executive committee was appointed Saturday by senior professionals from broadcast media to run the affairs of the newly-established Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND).

The executive committee will complete membership of the first ever such body of senior TV and digital journalists aimed at promoting independence of media and freedom of expression guaranteed in the Constitution of Pakistan and universally acknowledged in the human rights charter of the United Nations.

The association will also contribute towards providing opportunities for training television and digital journalists to promote independent journalism.

Azhar Abbas of Geo News was elected the first AEMEND president. Muhammad Malick of Hum News and Muhammad Usman of Neo TV were elected vice presidents; Ammad Yousaf of ARY News was elected general secretary and a representative nominated by Ab Tak News was appointed treasurer.

Other appointees of AEMEND's Executive Committee include Farhan Mallick, director news of Samaa TV; Zahid Mazhar, director news, Dawn News; Ayaz Khan, group editor, Express News; Rashid Mahmood, director news, Aaj TV; Habib Akram from Dunya TV; Atif Fakhar, director news, GNN; Farooq Majeed, director news, 92 News; Ghulam Mustafa Jarwar, director news, KTN News; Hafiz Tariq, director news, News One; Mian Tahir, director news, Channel 24; and Mubarak Ali, controller news, Khyber TV.

Mahmud Jan, director news of Mashriq TV; Noshad Ali, director news of Capital TV; and Fawad Khursheed, director news, Public News also attended the meeting.

Senior members of electronic media including Hamid Mir, Fahd Husain, Amir Mateen, Asma Shirazi, Arifa Noor, Amber Shamsi, Gharida Farooqi, Ayaz Khan and Haroon Rashid also joined the meeting and gave their input on issues related to the state of media.

Secretary General of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) Jabbar Khattak oversaw the formation of the executive council, provided inputs and shared the history of the formation of the editors' council in print media.