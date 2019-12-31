Arnold Schwarzenegger and Clint Eastwood don their skiing attire in The Terminator’s Instagram post

Fans couldn’t hold their breath as The Terminator actor Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a photo with Dirty Harry protagonist Clint Eastwood on Instagram yesterday.

The duo, clad in ski clothing and decked with proper gear for the winter sport, give the perfect 70's look you will think of.

The Terminator captioned the picture as, “Name a more iconic duo. I’ll wait.”

The former Republican Governor of California has claimed Eastwood to be one of his heroes and their friendship surely has deep roots, validated by Arnold’s interview to Reuters in 2013 in which the former professional bodybuilder said, “(Eastwood) is a big idol of mine and I always like to learn from him”.

Eastwood, who will be stepping into his 90's next year, seems like energetic as ever. With directing and producing Richard Jewell, a biopic on an American security guard who saves hundreds of people in 1996 Olympic bombing but gets vilified as a wrong suspect, the Oscar winner is showing remarkable energy these days.

About Arnold, the True Lies actor gave his best shot, reprising his role as the original Terminator along with Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis, and Natalia Reyes.