Varun Dhawan's love for dancing stems from Eminem

Varun Dhawan feels for hip-hop and the way it is being represented, through a large number languages, contexts and forms.

Varun was quoted by IANS saying,"While growing up, I was inspired by a lot of hip-hop artists like Eminem, and I think that's when my love for dance also kicked in. "

"I've been lucky enough to pursue it through my films with iconic dancers like Remo D'souza Sir and Prabhudheva Sir. Since then, it's been incredible to see the evolution and growing popularity of this fun and inspiring art form in the country."

He believes, "Artistic individuals are leveraging hip-hop to spread knowledge, emotions and opinions and it's so great to see the 'janta' accept and encourage it. I'm sure it's only going to get bigger with each passing year."

The star hopes his association with dance, through productions like Street Dancer 3D inspires people to showcase their own versions of self expression through the median of dance.

He stated, "Street Dancer itself has been quite an intense experience, training for almost six hours a day, three months straight. We learnt many different dance forms, including krumping, hip-hop, old school and b-boying."

Through his experiences within the industry, and working with stars like Eshwar Tiwari, aka Bboy Wild Child, Neeraj Pandey, rappers Dee MC and Void, as well as dancer Nivedita Sharma and graffiti artiste Jheel Goradia, he has come to understand, "Working closely with these artistes and with those on the sets of Street Dancer 3D has made me realize what this community stands for and has made me respect the genre a lot more. We're excited to bring to you some cool new moves with a bunch of amazing artistes through this video and the film. So watch out."