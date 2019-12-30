CONFIRMED: Shahroz Sabzwari, wife Syra have separated

Pakistani actor Shahroz Sabzwari and his wife Syra have parted ways after seven years of marriage, confirmed Shahroze to a local publication on Monday.



Shahroz, talking to a local English daily, has confirmed separation from wife Syra Shahroz after seven years of marriage.

According to the report, Shahroz, son of noted Pakistani actor Behroz Sabzwari confirmed that the couple has been separated for six months, however, not divorced.

Syra had left the house six months back and he knew Sadaf Kanwal for a month, he said on cheating allegations with Syra. He went on to say, "Sadaf and I are just friends."

Earlier, Behroz Sabzwari had also rejected rumours circulating on social media regarding his son Shahroz's divorce with wife Syra.

While talking to Urdu publication Daily Jang, Behroz clarified that the two have not called off their marriage while noting that every family experiences disputes.

He also said that Syra has been staying with her ailing father to look after him.

The couple had had a "good marital life" for the past seven years, Behroz said.

The news of the separation of the celebrity couple has sent shock waves in the entertainment industry.