Kartik Aaryan on Sara Ali Khan: 'It's better if I stay quiet'

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan had made headlines with Sara Ali Khan for the longest time over their alleged affair.

And while the 28-year-old has addressed claims of his relationship with the Kedarnath starlet several times before, the actor is at it again but is moving at a cautious pace given another name is involved in the entire fiasco.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor wrote: “I have never spoken about my personal life as I don’t like to. More importantly, I am not the only one involved, there’s someone else as well. So, it’s better ki main chup hi rahun. [It's better if I remain quiet].”

“I can just say that I am in a happy phase in all aspects of life — personally and professionally,” he adds.

He further spoke about his upcoming film Aaj Kal with the 24-year-old Simmba actor: “I am very excited about Imtiaz [Ali] sir’s next, which comes out on Valentine’s Day. That has been one experience I’ll always cherish.”

Moreover, about his projects lined up, Kartik said: "I have Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and Dostana 2. While the former is very massy with strong content, the latter will push the envelope and the whole process has already been superb. All these films are very important for me."