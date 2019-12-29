Katrina Kaif shares her dance video from BPL opening

Video of Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and megastar Salman Khan at the opening ceremony of Bangladesh Premier League 2019 has taken the internet by storm.



Katrina Kaif shared the video of her stunning performance with Salman Khan on the Instagram.

The Bharat actress took to Instagram to share the dance video featuring herself and Salman Khan and captioned it with dance and glowing star emojis, “BPL opening ceremony ..... stage, lights.”



The dance video of Katrina and Salman, the former lovebirds, left hearts melted and jaws dropped as it swiftly racked up views and took the internet by storm.

The couple was the main attraction of BPL 2019 opening ceremony, held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium where Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid was the chief guest earlier this month.

Bangladeshi singers James, Mumtaz also performed in the first part while the second part was dominated by celebrities from Bollywood.

Salman Khan and Katrina also met with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

