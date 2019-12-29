Salman Khan reveals wish for Akshay Kumar's film to surpass his own

Salman Khan recently wore his heart on his sleeve when he publicaly came out in support for Akshay Kumar's new film Laxmmi Bomb, hoping that it out performs even his own upcoming production, Radhe.



Salman Khan told reporters on Friday, "I hope this film becomes Akki's (Akshay) biggest hit. I have worked with Akki and he is a dear friend of mine and I will always wish him best. This whole thing that our film has opened well and not his is not good to say. We will be coming back together on Eid next year and I hope his film does well or better than us. I wish them all the best. Every film should do well."

The star revealed that his loved ones enjoyed watching Good Newwz, Salman himself believes that these kinds of movies are beneficial for the industry at large.

Good Newwz reportedly racked in a total of INR 18 crore on its first day while Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 closed day on with INR 24.5 crore. Salman went onto say, "The report of the film is good. Yesterday, I met few people at the party, they had seen the film and they said it is beautiful. I am very happy for Akki (Akshay). Every film should open well, be it of Akki or Shah Rukh Khan as it is good for the film industry."

Salman Khan further went onto say that although the film did lower than what he expected from it, he is still grateful to his fans for all that they made possible.

He said, "We are getting good reactions for Dabangg 3. The opening numbers that we expected did not happen but we are very happy with it as people are watching our films in troubled times. We are happy that fans support us and they are spending their hard earned money in theaters. We will work hard to make sure that their money is not wasted."