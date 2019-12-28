Iqra Aziz weds Yasir Hussain: First bridal look revealed

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are all set to the tie the knot in a stunning wedding ceremony scheduled to take place today (Saturday) and the exquisite first look of the gorgeous bride has been revealed.



In a video circulating the web, Iqra looks ravishing in a traditional red lehnga as she makes a beautiful bride in her gorgeous wedding trousseau designed by Nomi Ansari.

The Suno Chanda starlet opted for muted gold heavy jewelry for her big day, with her makeup done by celebrity makeup artist Waqar Hussain.



Meanwhile, Yasir went for a dull gold and white sherwani and looked dapper as a groom.

The couple even revealed their first look together in which they can be seen arriving at the venue to sign to their life away during their astounding daytime wedding.

In another video, Yasir can be seen alongside the entire baraat arriving to whisk the bride away.



Yasir and Iqra got engaged in a PDA-filled proposal held at Lux Style Awards 2019.



The two love birds began wedding festivities this week with a traditional mayun and mehndi ceremony held four and two days ago respectively.