Sara Ali Khan all-praises for Ranveer Singh as ‘Simmba’ clocks in one year

New girl on the block Sara Ali Khan is new no more as the starlet within no time made her mark in the industry and is already celebrating her one year since her second film came out.



The 24-year-old Kedarnath actor turned to Instagram to clock in one year since her blockbuster hit film Simmba was released in theaters and proved her acting prowess while also opening several doors for her in B-Town.

Sharing a video from the film that marks one year since the release of the Rohit Shetty-directorial, Sara penned an emotional caption looking back at her second film and expressing gratitude to the makers of the film as well as the cast members including Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Ajay Devgn.

“1 year of Simmba,” the Aaj Kal star wrote, adding: “Thank you Rohit sir for this opportunity- and for supporting me constantly. And @ranveersingh you’ll always be Simmba for me, because you truly are the king of the jungle.”

One year later, the actor current on the work front is busy with her upcoming film Coolie No. 1, alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film will hit theaters on February 14, 2020.

