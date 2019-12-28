Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt 'have each other’s backs' as they rebuild bond

Former flames Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had called it quits years ago but it appears destiny still has plans of keeping them in each other’s lives.



The ex-couple has taken over headlines of late after reports came afloat about their possible reunion and the two stars drawing back to each other by rebuilding the bond and friendship that they once had.

A source spilled to HollywoodLife that the two are working on their friendship since the past few years after their relationship statuses changed to single.

"They've built their bond and rekindled their friendship so much more than it was the past few years now that they're both single,” the grapevine spilled the tea.

"They've realised what's important in life and since they shared so much love for each other it's such a nice thing for them both to have this kind of close friendship again,” it was added further.

"They trust each other and love the fact that they have someone who has their back, especially in Hollywood where trust and real friends are at a minimum,” the insider revealed.

The two stars had tied the knot back in 2000 but their marriage couldn’t last longer than five years as they parted ways in 2005.