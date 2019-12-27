Kevin Hart cheating scandal: Eniko Parrish breaks into tears in Netflix documentary trailer

Kevin Hart’s cheating scandal once again become subject of discussion on the Internet after his wife, Eniko Parrish, was seen expressing her emotions in a new trailer for a Netflix documentary.

The 35-year-old Parrish is seen crying when she is asked questions about her husband's infidelity.

“You publicly humiliated me,” says the wife of 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star's wife in the trailer for 'Don’t F**k This Up', a six-part documentary.

Parrish breaks into tears as she recounts the 2017 scandal.

"I just kept saying, ‘How the f— did you let that happen?," she says.



Kevin Hart was caught cheating his wife with model Montia Sabbag inside a private suite at a Las Vegas Resort in 2017.

The incident happened two months after Hart and Parrish announced their pregnancy.



Hart denied any wrongdoing until Sabbag allegedly threatened him with extortion. He later admitted on social media that he made a “bad error in judgement,” and apologized to his wife.



