Salman Khan’s birthday turned extra special as sister Arpita Khan delivers baby girl

Salman Khan is reveling in the festivities of his 54th birthday which turned even more special for the Khan clan as the actor’s sister Arpita Khan welcomed a baby girl with husband Aayush Sharma on Friday.



This is the couple’s second child who they have named Ayat.



Arpita and Aayush took to Instagram to share the ecstatic news with their fans in an endearing photo (which has "Our little princess has arrived - Ayat Sharma" written on it) and captioned it: "Welcoming our daughter into the world. Grateful and overjoyed."

Aayush Sharma also announced the news on social media and wrote: "We've been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you so much for all the love and blessings for Ayat Sharma."

It looks like this the best gift Salman Khan could have ever gotten on his birthday.

Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma, who got married in 2014, are already parents to three-year-old son Ahil, who was born in 2016.

