Ustad Amjad Ali donates music academy land to build a hospital

Ustad Amjad Ali, critically acclaimed award-winning musician recently wrote to the Kerala government, asking them to build a hospital on the land they so graciously gifted to him to build a music academy.



During a conversation with IANS, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan stated, "A few years ago the Kerala government had given me two acres of land to set up a music academy in the capital, Thiruvananthapuram. But looking at my calendar that is scheduled with so much of travelling worldwide -- I have residences in Standford, Indian University and other places -- I do not think I can sit at one place and teach music."

"Therefore, I have written to the chief minister of Kerela, Mr Pinarayi Vijayan, thanking him for the land and requesting him to build a hospital. Healthcare is so important, and poor people never get access to good facilities. This hospital should be one of those places where people from all religions should be treated with equality."

He went on to say, "I have written an email and sent a letter. I am waiting for his response. I also asked if they could involve the Tata Group, the Ambani or Reliance Group or the Lulu group international. I wish they build a world-class hospital. I think this is the best way I can serve the people of Kerala, who have always showered me with love and respect."

The artist went on to highlight the fact that healthcare is a primary facility which is a necessity for all, beyond any cast, creed or religion. Showcasing the disturbance he felt, as a result of the the current socio-political situation, he said, "It is more important to build a hospital and save people's lives beyond religion, than building a temple or a mosque."

As a musician who received the distinguished honour of representing India on a number of international platforms, the star went onto reveal his disgust for the polarizing marginalization, and hate speech being promoted in the name of religion.

He stated, "Recently, I was attending a discussion in the US where the topic was why violence is increasing worldwide. I say violence is growing because we tend to disrespect the other's religion, and try to establish one as superior to the other. I ask, how?"

"If our process of coming to and going from this universe is one, how come our religion is different? I believe in one religion and that is humanity. I don't know how people will react to this but I believe our family belongs to all religions. When I play music, my audience comprises people from all faiths."



"My father Ustad Hafiz Ali Khan, who is also my guru, taught me that we are the children of one God, and our religion is humanity. That is why even my sons, Aman (Ali Khan) and Ayaan (Ali Khan), are also serving their music to peace and harmony. Kaash, yeh sab samjhein aur ye violence khatam ho (i wish everyone understood this so the violence ends)," he added.





