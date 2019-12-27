Deepika Padukone discusses Ranveer Singh's progressive thinking

Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood's most well-known and well-loved stars and her relationship with husband Ranveer Singh has turned into a definition of trust and acceptance in the eyes of her fans.

She recently had an interview with Mumbai Mirror, where she detailed her experiences working on the new film, Chhapaak.

During Chhapaak promotions Deepika Padukone revealed she had to live out the life of a survivor in order to get a real sense of what an acid attack survivor had to go through on a regular basis. She was quoted saying, “I had to go through it without having to go through it.”

During the interview, Deepika revealed that she never felt uneasy when she had to stay back for shoots during Chhapaak's production stage, because her husband never made her feel anxious or worried about upsetting him.

She said, “I’d have a long day but I didn’t feel anxious about whether he would be upset about me coming home late or because I hadn’t called. I have been in relationships where I didn’t have that. When you don’t have to worry about such things, it allows you to focus on work.”



