Kaerena Kapoor looks back at Aamir Khan’s ‘3 Idiots’ as it clocks in a decade

Bollywood 's classic film 3 Idiots even ten years later is one of the most crowd-favourite creations of Indian cinema and upon its completion of a decade, Kareena Kapoor is looking back.

The 39-year-old actor who essayed the role of a medical student named Pia in the Rajkumar Hirani-directorial termed the film revolutionary for Bollywood on the occasion of it completing its ten years.

“There are certain films that just happen and 3 Idiots is one of them. Again all credit to Rajkumar Hirani (director). It was all his mind and his vision. He is a brilliant director. The film marked the beginning of blockbusters with substance, soul and emotions,” she told Hindustan Times.

“And with songs and everything, it was perfect. Even today when you watch it, it kind of inspires you to just be the best person and the best version of yourself,” she said further.

“That’s what films should do. You can stand up and say that I just want to be like this, I am going to follow my dreams,” she added.

She trailed further revealing how she felt about working with Aamir Khan: “I think it’s an absolute honour and dream come to true for me to always stand in the same frame as Aamir Khan because I am a huge fan, everyone knows that. I have always admired Aamir since Raakh (1989). In fact I think he is one of the soundest minds in Indian cinema.”