Varun Dhawan to reunite with brother, Rohit Dhawan for 'Dishoom 2'

Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D, with Shraddha Kapoor and also has many other enthralling projects lined up.

One of his most anticipated films is the sequel to his 2016 action film, Dishoom for which the Badlapur actor is going to reunite with his brother Rohit Dhawan.

The action-filled story of two policemen garnered a huge response at the box office, urging the director, Rohit to come back with its sequel, starring Varun in the lead role. As reported by Mumbai Mirror: “Rohit has been working on multiple ideas for his next directorial for a while now. One of them was a plot that had the potential of taking the buddy cop franchise forward.”

The plot of the Dishoom 2 will “follow the espionage film template with Varun’s character, Junaid, on a mission to track a threat.”

Reports have been floating that Rohit has been working on the film’s script for quite some time now and is planning to visit different locations in India and abroad for the shoot next year.

While the first draft has been finished, the director is now working on several other ideas for cop story. The film is expected to go on floors by the second half of 2020.

Meanwhile, Varun will soon be seen starring in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D followed by Coolie No 1 which is helmed by his father, David Dhawan. The films are slated to release in the first half of 2020.