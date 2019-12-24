close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
December 24, 2019

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to share screens again in 'Brahmastra'?

Bollywood
Ayan Mukerji has decided not to delay the second part as he has reportedly approached Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has taken over the spotlight as the hype skyrockets now, with the release date pushed further away. 

However, the film’s director Ayan Mukerji has decided not to delay the second part of the trilogy as he has reportedly approached one of the most sought after B-Town couples, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh for the project.

At the time of the film’s announcement, it was said that it will be followed by two more parts if the first does well on the box office. While the shooting of the first part is still going on, filmmakers have already started working on the next edition.

As per Mumbai Mirror, the Padmaavat pair might be getting roped in for the projects.

Although the floating reports do not give away any details about the film, it confirms that the couple have finally decided to share screens together after rejecting at least three other offers.

Meanwhile, the whole team is trying their best to complete the film on time which has been delayed due to pending VFX work.

