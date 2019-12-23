Katrina Kaif celebrates 600 million views for 'Kala Chashma'

It's been a while since Katrina Kaif delivered a jaw-dropping performance on 'Kala Chashma'.

She set the dance floor on fire on the track alongside Sidharth Malhotra in their 2016 movie 'Baar Baar Dekho'.



The song is still popular with Katrina's fans and it recently achieved a new milestone by hitting 600+ million views on YouTube.





The bollywood diva on Monday shared the achievement with her fans on her Instagram stories .

On the work front, Katrina is occupied with her upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi'.



The Rohit Shetty directorial features Akhsay Kumar in one of the lead roles.

The film is expected to hit the theaters in March 2020.