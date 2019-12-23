close
December 23, 2019

Katrina Kaif celebrates 600 million views for 'Kala Chashma'

Mon, Dec 23, 2019

It's been a while since Katrina Kaif delivered a jaw-dropping performance  on 'Kala Chashma'.

She set the dance floor on fire on the track alongside Sidharth Malhotra in  their 2016 movie 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

The song is still popular with Katrina's fans  and it recently achieved a new milestone by hitting 600+ million views on YouTube. 


The bollywood diva  on Monday shared the achievement with her fans on her  Instagram stories .

On the work front, Katrina is occupied with her upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi'.

The  Rohit Shetty directorial  features Akhsay Kumar in one of the lead roles.

The film is expected to  hit the theaters in March 2020.

