Deepika Padukone shuts down 'Chhapaak's' similarities with Parvathy’s 'Uyare'

Deepika Padukone has been busy promoting her new film, Chhapaak through a number of public appearances, from interviews to events. Recently the star sat down for an interview with Rajeev Masand.

She discussed a myriad of topics, from her experience working on the film to how she hopes the audience will take it.

Deepika was quoted as saying, “Everyone has a different way of telling it. Today, someone else can get up and decide to make a film on Laxmi or on acid violence. I think every film will have a different texture. I actually feel like it's a good thing. Cinema is such a powerful medium and that's why we chose to tell these stories."

She also added, "It's not like acid violence has not existed in the country, it has. It's just spoken about as much as other issues like rape or other issues. It's nice that even Shabana ji had done a movie last year. There have been a couple of them that have been. So, there's no concern."



Check out the trailer for the film below:



