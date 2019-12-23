'He proved them all wrong': Kareena Kapoor on Akshay Kumar’s acting journey

Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar's on screen chemistry make them a audience favorite.



Recently the Good Newwz stars were invited to an interview with the Times of India, where Kareena got candid and was all praises for her on-screen hero. She went onto compliment Akshay Kumar's acting skills, stating that he "proved them wrong."

She was quoted as saying, “Akshay’s path has been his own and he has no one, but himself to credit for it. He made all the choices with the belief that he will become the star that he is today, and he did it with dedication. He proved everyone wrong and today, along with stardom he’s regarded as a fine actor."

Kareena further revealed that her own mother treats Akshay like her very own son, her bond with Akshay has been strong ever since the duo were kids.

She stated, "I’ve known him from the time when all of us lived in Lokhandwala. Having seen him from the time when he gave his first shot for a film, to now, it’s been an amazing journey. My mother (Babita) took to him from the time she first got to know him."

"Saif Ali Khan, Lolo, mom — we all love him. We have a relationship that goes beyond the meets-and-greets and photo-ops. It’s unexplained, unwritten and beautiful.” She added.

