Deepika Padukone’s depression ‘spiraled through' during 'Chhapaak' filming process

Deepika Padukone as she relishes in the glory of the ample praise her upcoming film Chhapaak is garnering, opened up about how the filming process had reignited her depression.

From the pre-shoot of the film to its trailer launch, Chhapaak has been an emotional ride for the 33-year-old Bollywood actor. Unable to hide her emotional attachment with the character, Deepika had also teared up at its launch event.

During her recent interview with Rajeev Masand, the Padmaavat actor opened up about the role of an acid attack survivor and how it has taken an emotional toll on her. Her depression “did spiral through the process of this movie,” she revealed.

Deepika also expressed: “I needed to have my counsellor on the sets of the movie with me. It came out of my nowhere and I was also caught off-guard. I started feeling it coming on and I thought maybe I am just tired or it is the long hours. But then it got really bad and I started feeling claustrophobic. It was very tough for me emotionally. To think about those days and put myself emotionally through that.”

The Tamasha actor also shared that the preparation for the film had been started even before her wedding back in 2018. She revealed, “Initially it was very technical and there were no emotions involved. As soon as we decided we are going to do this movie, we had to immediately start on prosthetics because I was getting married and would be unavailable.”

“We had to go through a bunch of look tests. I was going through the motions but it became a reality when we did the final look test. That’s the day the face came on and I told Meghna that I feel just like myself. She said that is the movie,” she continued.



“Since prep started before the wedding, it allowed me to live me with all that work we had done before. Even through the wedding, it was at the back of my head; I was gearing towards it. The look test stayed with me. I chose to do it that way as I wanted to live with it. It was the emotional prep, the physical prep is easy,” she added.