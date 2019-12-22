British Pakistani boxer claims major England boxing title

LONDON: British Pakistani boxer Hasnan Ali won the title of England & Wales Champion after beating heavier opponent and Team England athlete Hanzla Hamza in the finals of the England and Wales Championships.

Hasnan Ali, 17, was bullish from the start and won every round against his opponent, impressing both the judges and the England selectors.

Speaking to Geo TV & The News, Hasnan Ali said that it was an easy win for him. “I managed to beat Hanzla Hamza easily. He was representing Great Britain. He’s the best boy in the country at this time. He put up a good fight but I beat him easily. It’s a great achievement for me to beat the Great Britain representative and I feel proud of myself. I am where I want to be and its looking positive.”

The event was held at the Cresta Court Hotel in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, and attended by a large crowd.

Hasnan is only 17 but he has won the under-19 tournament after boxing four times in four weeks against older, heavier opponents in his new super-heavyweight class.

He’s a full time student of A-levels, studying Math, Business and Economics. “Balancing boxing and college work is quite hard but I try my best to manage because it’s my dream to succeed both academically and in sports. I want to become a role model for others through hard work and success.”

Hasnan pointed out the lack of opportunities for ethnic minority youth, especially Pakistanis and others from the minority background who live in deprived areas.

“Being a Pakistani boxer in Britain is very hard. You don’t have as many opportunities. My message to all young boys and girls is to keep pushing hard and you will become whatever you want to become. Persistence and perseverance pay off," he said.