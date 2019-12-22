Vicky Kaushal says he 'didn't have the face of a hero'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has been riding high with the number of hits he delivered this year and delved into the perfect image of a 'hero.
However, rewind a handful of years back prior to him breaking into the industry, the 31-year-old Raazi actor believed that he was not blessed with the features of a typical Bollywood hero.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Uri star revealed: “Ten or eleven years back when I was in college, I decided that I don’t want to be an engineer. I thought I didn’t have the face of a hero.”
“Back then, there were no actors. We only had heroes. The general notion was that only those with a chocolate boy image could become a hero. And I used to be a lanky boy," he added.
He continued to add that with the changing times and the shift in Bollywood, the definition of a hero is getting altered.
