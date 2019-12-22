Vicky Kaushal says he 'didn't have the face of a hero'

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has been riding high with the number of hits he delivered this year and delved into the perfect image of a 'hero.

However, rewind a handful of years back prior to him breaking into the industry, the 31-year-old Raazi actor believed that he was not blessed with the features of a typical Bollywood hero.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Uri star revealed: “Ten or eleven years back when I was in college, I decided that I don’t want to be an engineer. I thought I didn’t have the face of a hero.”

“Back then, there were no actors. We only had heroes. The general notion was that only those with a chocolate boy image could become a hero. And I used to be a lanky boy," he added.



He continued to add that with the changing times and the shift in Bollywood, the definition of a hero is getting altered.