Kareena Kapoor reveals what her 40-year-old self will be like on 'Poo Diaries'

Kareena Kapoor's 2001 character, Poo has resulted in becoming an iconic memory, so much so that fans went crazy over the possibility of a Poo Diaries, ever since Karan Johar hinted at its possibility on his social media.



When Kareena was asked about details regarding the show's progress, during an interview with Mid-Day, the star stated, "Karan and I are still in talks. The show is being written and will be announced once the script is locked."

The news came in the wake of Bebo's strict schedule, due to this, the Netfilx anchored, KJo's Dharmatic Entertainment production will remain the pipelines a while longer.

"We don't know when it [the series] will go on floors. [At the moment], I am busy with Laal Singh Chadha and Takht."

When asked about what Poo will look like at the age of 40, she replied by saying, "The essence of Poo won't change, but she will be calmer."

She also went onto insist that her core characteristics, temperament and personality will remain intact. She was quoted as saying, "They are writing it with a spirit where the core characteristics will not be change. She will always be synonymous with me. And if I may add, it can't be done by anyone else."



