Priya Prakash Varrier reveals what her parents thought of her viral video

Priya Prakash Varrier is one of the very few who rose to fame with only one viral hit. Her music video Oru Adaar Love almost instantly tripled her follower count by the next morning, after its release, resulting in her amassing almost 7.4 million followers.



During an interview with the Times of India, Priya Prakash Varrier went onto explain her sudden explosion to stardom and how it effected her, as well her family.

She was quoted as saying, "I remember my parents’ reaction very well. One question that both my mom and dad asked me was what is there in this video that it is going viral. My parents are till date clueless about what made my video viral."

She also stated, "I became an internet sensation over night and it took me a lot of time to cope up and realize what was happening with me."

The star also went onto explain how her sudden fame has affected her online persona and what she chooses to post online.

She said, "I was always very active on my social networking accounts. But earlier I used to post any random thing which came to my mind as it was my private space but now I have to filter a lot of things and think 10 times before posting something."