Sunny Leone on workplace harassment and how to deal with it: 'Don't be quiet'

Sunny Leone raised her voice against harassment at the workplace by sharing a powerful message on her social media.

The 38-year-old actor posted a video on her Instagram account giving away the massage to speak up and not be silent in the face of abuse.

Addressing the issue she wrote, “Workplace harassment is difficult to deal with but you don’t have to be quiet. Find yourself a supportive boss!”

The short but powerful video highlights the issue of sexual harassment at workplace and also how important it is to take action against it.

The Instagram clip also sheds light on the massive figure of victims not raising their voice as it narrates: “70% of women do not report sexual harassment at the work place. No reporting speaks volumes about the gender sensitivity of a particular organization."



Her upcoming horror web series Ragini MMS Returns is also in-sync with the idea of this clip.