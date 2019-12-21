Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Hrithik Roshan attend their kids' annual function

Famed Bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Hrithik Roshan marked their presence at the school’s annual day function with their children.

Leaving behind the rest, Shah Rukh Khan with his adorable son AbRam Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her beloved daughter Aaradhya Bachchan stole the spotlight.

AbRam, dressed up in a blue shirt and white half pants was looking forward to impressing his superstar dad with his performance at the school event. He was also accompanied by his mother, Gauri Khan.

On the other hand, Aaradhya had a traditional look on, wearing a classical outfit for the performance.

Both the celebs were holding their children’s hand as they stepped out in front of paps, looking breathtaking as always. King Khan had chosen a formal look, dressed up in a grey suit whereas the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor was looking gorgeous donning a bright smile on pretty, bright pink shalwar suit. Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were also there to support the Bachchan granddaughter.



Moreover, Hrithik Roshan went for a casual look for the evening as he rocked a black jacket paired with blue jeans and a cap. His ex-wife, Sussanne Khan was also spotted at the event in a stylish wearing grey check printed pants paired with plain, black shirt and a white shrug on, with black boots.