Forbes 2019 India Celebrity 100 List: Virat Kohli topples Bollywood

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has secured the top position on the Forbes India Celebrity 100 List for 2019.

It is for the first time in eight years since the launch of Forbes India Celebrity 100 List that the Indian captain has replaced the actors at the pole position.

He started challenging Bollywood Khans-Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, in 2018 and managed to topple the entire Bollywood this year.

"The 31-year-old is now perched right at the top on the back of ₹252.72 crore he earned between October 1, 2018, and September 30, 2019 (our period under consideration). This was through match fees, the BCCI central contract, brand endorsements and an eight-figure fee for every sponsored Instagram post," according to Forbes India



Salman Khan, who had been ruling at the top since 2016, slipped to No 3 after Akshay Kumar climbed to No 2.



