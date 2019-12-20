close
Fri Dec 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
December 20, 2019

Forbes 2019 India Celebrity 100 List: Virat Kohli topples Bollywood

Bollywood

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 20, 2019

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has secured the top position on the Forbes India Celebrity 100 List for 2019.

It is for the first time in eight years since the launch of Forbes India Celebrity 100 List that the Indian captain has replaced  the actors at the pole position.   

He started challenging  Bollywood Khans-Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, in 2018 and  managed to  topple  the entire Bollywood this year.

"The 31-year-old is now perched right at the top on the back of ₹252.72 crore he earned between October 1, 2018, and September 30, 2019 (our period under consideration). This was through match fees, the BCCI central contract, brand endorsements and an eight-figure fee for every sponsored Instagram post," according to Forbes India

Salman Khan, who had been ruling at the top since 2016, slipped to No 3 after Akshay Kumar  climbed to No 2.


Latest News

More From Bollywood