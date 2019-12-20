Varun Dhawan, girlfriend Natasha Dalal to tie the knot in April?

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is all set to tie the knot with girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Indian media has reported.

Pinkvilla citing reliable sources reported that Varun Dhawan and Natasha will marry in April or May 2020.

Earlier, the actor and the girlfriend were set to get married in December this year, however, the date was postponed as Varun was focusing on his upcoming film Street Dancer.

Natasha had also confirmed recently that marriage was on the cards eventually.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has denied such reports.

Speaking about her love story with Varun, Natasha told Hindustan Times earlier last month: “Varun and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends.”

The film Street Dancer will hit the screen in January 2020.