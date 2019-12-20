Disha Patani attends Anil Kapoor’s lavish dinner for 'Malang' cast

Legendary Bollywood star Anil Kapoor hosted a wrap-up party for team Malang last night.



The party was attended by the entire cast and crew of the movie including newbie Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and others at Anil Kapoor’s residence.

The M.S Dhoni star Disha Patani looked stunning in a blue bodycon dress.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to thank Anil Kapoor, who is playing a crucial role in the film.

Sharing the video, Disha captioned it, “Thank you @anilskapoor for hosting such a lovely dinner #teammalang.”

Mohit Suri’s directorial contemporary revenge drama Malang will hit cinemas on February 14, 2020.

