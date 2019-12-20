Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan crashes the Internet with her glamorous photo shoot





Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, who used to be one of the low profile celebrity children, has now stolen the spotlight with her heart throbbing photo shoot that is crashing the internet.

Ira recently made her directorial debut with the play, Medea, and now gathering her own fandom. The 22-year-old posted pictures from her ecstatic photo shoot on Instagram that soon went viral.

Dressed up in a bright red corset silk gown, Ira climbed up the tree to pose in front of the tree house. She captioned the picture as, “I always wanted a tree house!”





Not only the fans were impressed but also the actor Aditi Rao Hydari was amazed by her charm. She commented down “Love” on one of the clicks.

Ira had also shared other pictures of the same photo shoot last month in which she can be seen posing, standing up on a chair and stilettos in her hand. In another photo she is captured relaxing on the stairs looking like no less than a diva.





Apart from her red look, she also flaunted her glamour in a purple backless gown and chose to caption the picture as, “Don't tell my physio... @photographybyroozbeh @seasonsmumbai”





Meanwhile, Ira received a good response for her debut production, Euripides’ Medea, which is originally inspired by Euripides’ Greek tragedy Medea. The play also features her brother, Junaid Khan and actor Hazel Keech.