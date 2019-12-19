Sara Ali Khan takes early morning long drive on the vacant, dark Mumbai roads

Sara Ali Khan proved to be an early bird as she rose at six am to hit the road in Mumbai for a long drive.



The Simmba actor knows how to keep her social media game strong. Whether it’s her cozy holiday photos or her endearing family meet-ups, the 24-year-old actor always keeps her fans in the loop.

Coming up with something different this time, Sara shared a brief video of her very early morning drive. From what it seems, the actor is enjoying her drive on an empty dark road with the song Mann Bhareya, playing at the back.

The Kedarnath actor also surprised fans when she added the time to her story letting everyone know, the early bird had been up at 6:27am.



On the professional front, Sara is busy shooting the remake of 1995-released Coolie No. 1 co-starring Varun Dhawan. The actor will also be seen in her next project Aaj Kal as well, directed by Imtiaz Ali starring alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film will be released on February 14, 2020.