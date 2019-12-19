Donald Trump gets impeached: Hailey Baldwin, Cole Sprouse put on their party hats

Donald Trump after becoming the third US President to be impeached, unleashed a wave of elation across the globe with numerous rejoicing the news, including Hollywood stars.

The luminaries who expressed their reaction on social media of the 45th US President getting impeached, included supermodel Hailey Baldwin and actor Cole Sprouse.

Both the stars turned to their official social media account with rib-tickling reactions to the current turn of events in the country’s political setting.

The 23-year-old model had turned to her Instagram reacting to the news and writing: “Bye Felicia.” However, the Instagram Story was soon taken down by diva for undisclosed reasons.

On the other hand, the former Disney star appeared to be over the moon after hearing the news as he took to Twitter with a series of celebratory statements.

“Time for a celebration,” he wrote in one tweet.

“Sleeeeep im-heavenly-peaaaachhhhh. SLEEeep im-heavenlllly-peachhhh. #happyholidays2019,” he said in another post, adding: ““It doesn’t mean he’s out of office yet!!!!” Yeah everyone knows stfu. Take the win, carry the momentum.”

President Donald Trump was impeached on Wednesday in a historic vote in the House of Representatives over abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.