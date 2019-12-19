Meghan Markle, Prince Harry skip Queen Elizabeth‘s Christmas lunch: Here's why

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were not the part of the royal family's annual holiday gathering at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.



The duke and duchess could not attend Queen Elizabeth‘s Christmas lunch this year as they are currently on a six-week break from royal duties and reportedly traveling abroad along with their 7-month-old son Archie.

It was learnt that the royal couple took time off amid concerns that the intense scrutiny they’ve faced has been tough on them.

Meghan, 38, made her Christmas debut with the royal family in 2017 after the couple’s engagement was announced, and again in 2018 after they were married.

Reportedly, the Buckingham Palace had already issued a statement regarding the couple's absence at the annual Christmas lunch and said: "Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland. This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen."

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the lunch along with aother royal dignitaries.