Salman Khan opens up about being a 'huge' fan of Rajinikanth

Salman Khan is one of the most prominent figures in Bollywood, responsible for beginning some star's careers.



Recently the star was present at a promotional event for his film, Dabangg 3, there he spoke about Chulbul Pandey, as well as his view on South Indian films.

During an address with the press, Salman Khan revealed that he had a deep bond with Chennai, even before he established himself as an actor among the ranks of Bollywood.

He was quoted as saying. “When I came to Madras for an advertisement shoot back then, I visited Fisherman’s Cove. Later, I remember shooting for Revathy’s Phir Milenge here for about a month."



One of the biggest reasons he loved Chennai was because of what the place has to offer, he stated, “Of course, this city has the best food.”

The star candidly shared one of his guilty pleasures, revealing, “I watch Tamil films. In fact, a couple of films from here were remade, and they turned out to be my biggest breakthroughs – Vikram’s Sethu and Vijay’s Pokkiri."

He continued stating, "Above all, I am a huge fan of Superstar Rajinikanth sir. When the audio launch of 2.0 happened in Mumbai, I simply walked into the event. Rajini sir was shocked because I wasn’t invited in the first place!”

Discussing the reach of Pan-Indian cinema, Salman said, “Bollywood is extremely happy with the way south Indian films perform there. Be it Baahubali or KGF, they have been received with warmth and love everywhere. Likewise, we request you all to come and watch our Dabangg 3.”