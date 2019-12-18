close
Wed Dec 18, 2019
December 18, 2019

Kangana Ranaut announces a release date for her sports drama

Wed, Dec 18, 2019
Kangana Ranaut announces a release date for her sports drama. Photo: indiatoday.in

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram recently to announce the upcoming release date for the trailer of her new film. The star is all set to play Kabaddi in her new production, much to the surprise of many. 

The film's shooting schedule began back in November under the watchful gaze of director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. It is scheduled to release in January 2020, on the 24th.

The film stars Richa Chadda, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill and Pankaj Tripathi alongside Kangana. Fans are excited to see the star perform the domestically significant sport and Kangana even promised her fans a sneak peak into her film.

She released the news through her Instagram post with the caption, "#Panga lene wale kabhi haar nahi maante aur karke dikhate hai. Let's be a part of this #Panga on 23rd December #KanganaRanaut @jassie.gill @therichachadha @neena_gupta @yagyabhasin @foxstarhindi."

Check out the post below



