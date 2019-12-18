Kim Kardashian admits she 'photoshopped' her family Christmas card

US reality star Kim Kardashian, who received severe criticism due to a recent Christmas card photo of her family, finally admitted that it was photoshopped.



During an interview on The Ellen Show, Kim Kardashian said: “North, 6 was photoshopped into the family card after she refused to participate for the photo shoot.”

Kim said North refused to be part of the photo shoot and the next day she said she wanted to do a card and wanted to be part of it. That’s why she was photoshopped in to it.

The fashion icon and mother of four recently received a large amount of criticism due to a Christmas card picture she uploaded to her personal Instagram account.

She was bashed by fans over allegations that she used Photoshop to edit her children in the photo.

Kim Kardashian uploaded her family Christmas card on her Instagram handle on Friday with a caption, “The West Family Christmas Card 2019”.



The photo features she herself, hubby Kanye West, children North, 6, Psalm, 7 months, Chicago 2 and Saint, 4.