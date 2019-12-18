Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson take the next big step with Bandit and Bardot?

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are keeping their fans engrossed as they move fast with their tumultuous relationship.

As per the latest reports, the lovebirds may have teased of starting a band together as they reportedly tried to lock down the rights to an intriguing band name — Bandit and Bardot.

While the hearsay of them appealing for ownership of the name had been all over the internet, the two may have also confirmed the news as an Instagram account also emerged of the same name, following just two people — Cody and Miley.

As fans tried to put two and two together, it appeared to be quite obvious that the two vocal powerhouses are getting ready to start their own band.



The duo has been going strong ever since Miley Cyrus’s short-lived marriage with Liam Hemsworth followed by an even shorter-lived bustling affair with Kaitlynn Carter.