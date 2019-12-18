Ananya Panday rules out rivalry with Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood newbies Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan Janhvi Kapoor are the talk of the town since they entered B-town.



Sara and Janhvi made their Bollywood debuts the same year while Ananya entered the industry the following year.

The uber-famous trio owing to this reason has constantly been compared to each other.

During an interview recently, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday spoke out over her bond with the other two starlets saying there was no rivalry amongst them and they are old friends.

Ananya said she went to the same school with Sara while she knew Janhvi since her childhood.

“Me, Sara and Janhvi are all old friends and working in the industry together,” Ananya said and added whenever they meet, things are extremely normal with them.

However, the Student of the Year 2 actor said it is good to have competitive spirit in general.

On the work front, Ananya Panday’s second film Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar was released recently and is doing well at the box office.