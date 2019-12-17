Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey to weave magic for Karan Johar’s next production?

Ananya Panday is soaring high in her career that just started off and will now be weaving magic with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi for their upcoming film.

As per Times of India, the movie will have two lead couples and opposite Deepika and Siddhant, the Student of the Year 2 actor will take the lead.

However, who will be the lucky fellow to romance Ananya in the film, has yet to be finalized. The filmmakers are also carrying out their hunt for selecting locations to shoot the film.

The trio is roped in together for a romantic comedy of modern-day love story as the director wanted to work with a fresh pair. The film that has yet to be titled, will be produced by Karan Johar and is expected to go on floors in March 2020.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the Padmaavat star will be next seen in Chhapaak where she narrates the true story of an acid attack survivor and also has Kabir Khan’s 83 where she stars alongside her husband, Ranveer Singh.

Ananya Panday is recently receiving a huge response for her role Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor is presently busy shooting for her upcoming project Khaali Peeli co-starring Ishaan Khatter. The film will be released on June 12, 2020.