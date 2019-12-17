Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy out of the Oscars race

One of Bollywood’s most critically acclaimed films Gully Boy, had been striving hard to make it to the Academy Awards 2020 but it looks like it failed to leave a mark.



The Zoya Akhtar-directorial had been India’s official entry in the Best Foreign Language category at the 92nd Academy Awards but on Monday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the shortlist of ten films in the Best International Feature Film, that was missing the name of the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer.

The shortlisted ten films that will now move to the next round of voting included: The Painted Bird [Czech Republic], Truth and Justice [Estonia], Les Misérables [France], Those Who Remained [Hungary], Honeyland [North Macedonia], Corpus Christi [Poland], Beanpole [Russia], Atlantics [Senegal], Parasite [South Korea], Pain & Glory [Spain].

Earlier, after Gully Boy was announced as India’s official entry to the Oscars, Ranveer had stated to IANS: “It’s a proud moment for our entire team. I’m especially proud of and happy for Zoya! Gully Boy is her baby, and I am blessed to have been a part of her maverick vision.”

“Gully Boy echoed the voice of the streets. It will always be one of my most personal films. As always, I will keep striving towards making the flag of Hindi cinema fly high. I’m very happy that the passionate hard work that our cast and crew put into creating Gully Boy is reaping rewards,” he added.