Salman Khan to tie the knot with Katrina Kaif? Massive truth unveiled

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have stuck by each other’s side through thick and thin, even after they parted ways after many years of dating.



It looks like the fans of the former flames are dying to see them tie the knot, including actor Sunil Grover, who recently spilled the beans that Salman and Katrina might get married to each other.

Sunil dropped the massive truthbomb when he recently visited the set of Bigg Boss 13 as his Comedy Nights With Kapil character ‘Gutthi’.

On the stage of Bigg Boss 13, Sunil [as Gutthi] romanced Salman Khan and flirtatiously asked him for marriage, saying that he is ‘hotter than Katrina Kaif.’

What caught the attention of fans is the way Sunil mentioned Katrina’s name while proposing Salman for marriage, hinting that the two love birds may be walking down the aisle very soon.

Prior to this, a video from four years ago was doing the rounds on social media, where Salman Khan is seen revealing that he offered Katrina Kaif to marry him, but she turned it down.

Salman surprised everyone when he said, “Mai kya karoon… itna bada chance miss kiya Khan hone ka (You missed the golden chance to become a Khan)," in the clip.

