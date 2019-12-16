PM Imran discuss bilateral relations with US Senator Lindsey Graham

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday met United States Senator Lindsey Graham in Islamabad to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries, Geo News reported.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other senior officials were also present during the meeting that took place at the Noor Khan airbase.

Graham, the head of the US Senate Judiciary Committee and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, had earlier met Prime Minister Imran on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in September.

They had also held a meeting in July when the prime minister had traveled to the US on a week-long official tour to mend the strained relationship between Islamabad and Washington.

Graham, at times considered an aide to US President Donald Trump, has been a vocal advocate of revitalising US-Pakistan ties in the interest of regional peace and security.

In earlier meetings with PM Imran, Graham had called for sustained and high-level engagement between the two countries, and appreciated Pakistani support for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

Last week, US Special Envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalizad had met high-ranking officials in Pakistan after the US resumed peace talks with Taliban earlier this month following a brief pause.

Pakistan has on numerous occasions called for a political solution to the Afghan conflict, and even facilitated the engagement between the US and the Taliban in a bid to end the armed conflict in the war-torn neighbouring country.