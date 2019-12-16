Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence searched after bomb hoax email

Police thoroughly searched Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence following a bomb hoax email from a teenager, Indian media reported.



According to the police, the officers searched every nook and corner of the apartment after they received an email. The bomb hoax email was sent by a 16-year-old boy from Ghaziabad which stated: “A bomb blast will occur at the residence of Salman Khan Galaxy apartments in Bandra within next two hours. Stop the happening if you can.”

Following the email, police personnel rushed and searched the entire residence and the apartment for three to four hours.

Salman Khan’s family was shifted back to the apartment after the thorough search.

Police have tracked down the teenager and produced him before the court.

The Dabangg 3 star has yet to comment over the incident.

Salman Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film Dabangg 3 which is set to release on December 20.