Mon Dec 16, 2019
December 16, 2019

Sara Ali Khan's poetry makes a comeback as she shares breathtaking lehenga look

Mon, Dec 16, 2019
Sara Ali Khan’s poetry makes a comeback as she shares breathtaking lehenga look

Sara Ali Khan knows how to leave fans with bated breath and her latest traditional look in a lehenga is doing just that.

The young Bollywood sensation, taking to her Instagram, shared a picture of herself all dolled up in a traditional outfit. Apart from her elegance, fans were also treated with her iconic poetry for which she has been gaining quite some attention recently.

The Simmba star chose some beautiful lines to caption the collage:

“A little sparkle, a lot of shine. But wanna know what it takes to be mine? Don’t look for a sign, don’t join a line I don’t drink so it takes just dine without wine Look at me so full of myself, thinking someone will pine Yes you’re right I did it all just to rhyme Okay! Fine! Fine! Fine!,” she added.

On the professional front, Sara will be seen in the upcoming film, Aaj Kal along with Kartik Aaryan and also has David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, in the pipeline, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Remake of the 1995-released Govinda and Karisma Kapoor-starrer will hit the cinemas on May 1, 2020.

