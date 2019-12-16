Salman Khan names his favourite cricketer, calls him ‘Dabangg player’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has revealed the name of his favourite cricketer and called him a ‘Dabangg player’.



Salman Khan who is busy promoting his upcoming movie Dabangg 3 revealed the name of his favourite cricketer during a pre-match show of the official broadcaster of India vs West Indies series on Sunday.

The Tiger Zinda Hai star disclosed that former Indian skipper MS Dhoni was his favourite cricketer and he is a "dabangg player."

He went on to say that he knows Indian player Kedar Jadhav personally as well.

MS Dhoni has represented India in 90 Tests, 350 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 98 T20Is.

On the work front Salman Khan will be seen in Dabangg 3 opposite Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar. The film will hit the cinemas on December 20.