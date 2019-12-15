Opponents can't scare Benazir's son, says Bilawal

QUETTA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday that his opponents were mistaken if they thought that they could frighten the son of Benazir Bhutto.



Bilawal lashed out at the 'selector' and the 'selected' that his party had decided to go to Rawalpindi once again to tell people that the source power lay with the masses.



The PPP chairman was addressing a gathering of party supporters in Quetta. Bilawal said that he was about to give masses the message from Liaquat Bagh that people were the source of power.

“We do not accept any selector or selected,” he said. “For us, only the will of the people is acceptable. Not an umpire’s finger,” he added.

Bilawal said that it was time to end the reign of puppets and bring to power those who had the support of the masses. He said that confronting the prime minister will not be difficult.

“We [PPP] has faced dictators. Who is this puppet,” he asked, referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bilawal said that if opponents thought they could frighten the son of Benazir, they were wrong.