Social media praises Abid Ali over world record

RAWALPINDI: The social media showered praise on Pakistani opener Abid Ali, on Sunday, after the player made history by becoming the only male cricketer to score a century on both Test and ODI debuts.



Abid finished with 109 not out and Babar Azam was unbeaten on 102 as Pakistan scored 252-2 in reply to Sri Lanka’s first innings total of 308-6 declared.

Abid's century is a breath of fresh air for millions of cricket fans around the globe, especially those from Pakistan who haven't witnessed an opening batsman perform consistently since the last decade or so.

Needless to say, Abid's stellar knock earned praise on social media. Fans took to Twitter to hail the 32-year-old batsman for creating history.



