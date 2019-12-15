Cardi B fans want her to cheat on Offset, date her 'handsome' bodyguard instead

US rapper Cardi B's fans want her to date her handsome bodyguard and cheat her husband Offset.



The Bodak Yellow star got married to Offset on September 20, 2019.

Cardi's bodyguard, who goes by the name Price on his Instagram handle, got some attention of her fans with his dapper looks following their appearance at the courthouse.

The fans ask 27-year-old star to cheat on her unfaithful hubby and start a romance with the handsome security person instead.

The singer has not responded to fans as the rapper remains loyal to her husband Offset.







